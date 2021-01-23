Bird flu confirmed in Gir Somnath, fourth district to be affected so far

Gir Somnath became the fourth district in the state to be affected by bird flu after samples of indigenous chicken kept at a farm at Dolasa village tested positive for avian influenza. Culling operation started in and around Dolasa village Saturday, officers said.

Dr S N Vaghasiya, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry at the district animal disease investigation unit in Junagadh, confirmed to The Sunday Express that samples collected from the farm of one Bhavesh Chudasama in Dolasa village of Una taluka of Gir Somnath on January 11 have returned positive of the avian influenza.

While Ajay Prakash, District Collector of Gir Somnath could not be reached for comments, J M Rava, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Una said that a containment zone had been declared in and around Dolasa village. “The home branch in the office of district collector has issued a notification declaring a containment zone after the report of presence of bird flu in the area,” Raval told The Sunday Express.

Officers of the animal husbandry department had visited Chudasama’s farm January 12 after he reported that around 100 birds had died on his farm over the previous few days after some wild animals raided his farm. The officers had taken samples of blood of healthy as well as ill birds from Chudasama’s farm and sent them to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Officers said that the samples had tested positive for the bird flu and that the reports were conveyed to them on Friday.

“Officers of revenue, panchayat and animal husbandry department have visited the place,” Raval said, adding operation to cull poultry birds in the area was on.

Animal husbandry department officers said that 100 indigenous chiken on the farm of Chudasama were culled while 120 other poultry birds were also culled from four other farms falling in the radius of one kilometre from Chudasama’s farm. The district collector has declared the area in the radius of 10 km from Dolasa as a surveillance zone.

With this, Gir Somnath becomes second district in Saurashtra and fourth in the state to report confirmed cases of bird flu. The viral disease was confirmed in neighbouring Junagadh district in the first week of this month after total 53 birds, including 48 lapwings, two northern shovelers, two ruffs and one comb duck died at Kharo dam in Bantva village of Manavadar taluka. Bird flu has also been confirmed in Vadodara and Navsari districts in south Gujarat.

4 crow carcasses found in Surat

Meanwhile, carcasses of four crows were found Saturday in Surat district.

The local residents had found four crows dead at distant places in market area in Tadkeshwar village in Mangrol taluka. They immediately informed the forest and animal husbandry departments.

The officials of both the departments reached the spot and after examining the crows, they packed their dead bodies for further process.

Veterinary officer of animal husbandry department at Mangrol taluka, Dr Harit Bhatt, said, “The crows were found dead not at a single place. The local residents said that they haven’t seen any dead crow at the same place earlier. We have examined the carcasses and later disposed it of scientifically.”

He added, “If carcasses of four to five crows are found at one place and if they are fresh, only then we can send it to Bhopal laboratory for tests.”