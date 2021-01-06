Gujarat health dept issues bird flu advisory, outbreak not reported in state yet

According to Dr Raval, as of Wednesday evening, no outbreak of bird flu had been reported across the state. (Representational image)

The Gujarat health department on Tuesday communicated to district health authorities and other concerned health officials to keep an eye out for bird flu, given the recent outbreak in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

Additional director in the health department Dr Dinkar Raval wrote to officials stating that incidents of sudden death of birds were reported in Rajasthan whereafter one district upon surveillance detected cases of bird flu, thus making it extremely important for Gujarat to remain “cautious.”

According to Dr Raval, as of Wednesday evening, no outbreak of bird flu had been reported across the state.

In this regard, the health department laid down some advisory steps for officials to be on the lookout for plausible incidences.

Districts were advised to conduct periodic surveillance in poultry farms and backyard poultry in cases of birds’ deaths and in case of reported bird deaths in forests – whether sudden death or due to natural death – district departments in tandem with forest department must conduct surveillance.

In case of natural death of birds in poultry farm or among backyard poultry, those working at the said sites or household members who were in contact with the poultry must be surveyed if they are exhibiting symptoms of avian flu such as fever, headache, body ache, nasal congestion, diarrhoea, cough and cold.

In case the samples of deceased bird turn out to be positive for bird flu, some steps must be taken immediately, stated the communique.

These include surveillance in human and bird population by the health and the animal husbandry department, declaring the radius of at least 10 kilometre of the affected area as a high-alert zone.

