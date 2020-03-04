Biotech graduates are eligible to teach in govt schools: Gujarat HC

The judgment noted, “The impugned action on the part of the respondents in not issuing appointment letters to the petitioners for the post of Shikshan Sahayaks in the subject of Maths and Science is set aside.” The judgment noted, “The impugned action on the part of the respondents in not issuing appointment letters to the petitioners for the post of Shikshan Sahayaks in the subject of Maths and Science is set aside.”

In a relief to biotechnology graduates and post-graduates seeking appointments to the posts of teachers in Gujarati medium secondary and higher secondary schools in the state, the Gujarat High Court (HC) last month ruled that candidates holding degrees of BSc or MSc in biotechnology are eligible for the same.

Four petitions were moved between 2017 and 2018 by five aggrieved parties with degrees of graduation and post-graduation in biotechnology. Their candidature for appointments to the posts of teachers or Shikshan Sahayaks (Gujarati Medium) in the subject of mathematics and science were rejected, following which they approached the HC and challenged non-inclusion of the subject of biotechnology.

It was, however, contended on behalf of the state government and the State Examination Board, that the advertisement clearly provided that for teaching mathematics and science in secondary and higher secondary schools, the main subjects of the candidates ought to be mathematics/ physics/ chemistry/ biology/ botany/ zoology.

However, agreeing with advocate SH Iyer who was representing some of the aggrieved petitioners, the court of Justice Biren Vaishnav observed in its judgment dated February 17, “There is no degree awarded by any University in Gujarat called B.Sc. (Biology) or M.Sc. (Biology). Biology is the basic science, whereas Biotechnology is a much more advanced stage of Biology.”

The judgment noted, “The impugned action on the part of the respondents in not issuing appointment letters to the petitioners for the post of Shikshan Sahayaks in the subject of Maths and Science is set aside. The respondents are directed to issue appointment orders to the petitioners forthwith. The petitions are allowed with consequential benefits to follow.

