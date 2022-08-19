Bilkis Bano case | Release of convicts: Civil society seeks to ‘undo grave miscarriage of justice’

Around 6,000 concerned citizens on Thursday spoke out against the remission of sentence of 11 persons, who were convicted for the murder of 14 persons and gang rape of Bilkis Bano in Dahod district in 2002, by the Gujarat government and demanded revocation of the decision.

A number of voluntary organisations have also announced a demonstration against the remission of the sentences in Ahmedabad on Friday. The protest was announced by Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, a voluntary organisation working for the welfare of women.

In a statement, the supporters of Bano urged the Supreme Court to “undo this grave miscarriage of justice” and stated, “On the morning of August 15, 2022, in his Independence Day address to the nation, the Prime Minister of India spoke of women’s rights, dignity and Nari Shakti. That very afternoon, Bilkis Bano… learnt that the perpetrators who killed her family, murdered her three-year-old daughter, gang-raped and left her to die, had walked free. No one sent her notice. No one asked how she felt…”

“The guidelines issued by the central government to states on a prisoner release policy to coincide with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, clearly states that among the categories of prisoners NOT to be granted special remission are ‘those convicted of rape’. And remission of these sentences is not only immoral and unconscionable, it violates Gujarat’s existing remission policy…,” the statement added.

“The remission of sentences for the 11 convicted of gang rape and mass murder will have a chilling effect on every rape victim who is told to ‘trust the system’, ‘seek justice’, ‘have faith’,” the supporters said in the statement.

Adding that in a case investigated and prosecuted by the CBI, no remission can be granted by a state without concurrence by the Centre, the statement said, “That such a remission was even considered, and then permitted, reveals the hollowness of the public posturing about Nari Shakti, Beti Bachao, women’s rights and justice for victims.”

Along with Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, organisations such as the All India Progressive Women’s Association, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan, Stree Mukti Sanghatana, Women & Transgender Joint Action Committee, Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, Peoples’ Union for Civil Liberties, National Alliance of Peoples’ Movements, and Progressive Writers Association came forward in support of Bano, according to the statement.

Historian Uma Chakravarty, secretary of All India Progressive Women’s Association Kavita Krishnan, journalist Sagarika Ghose, professor of politics Nivedita Menon, and activists Syeda Hameed and Shabnam Hashni are among people who spoke in support of Bano, as per the statement.

Bhavna Ramrakhiani, founder of Sarkhej Roza Crafts and Women’s Collective and civil rights activist in Ahmedabad, said, “We stand in solidarity with Bilkis Bano, we want the order of the release of the 11 gang rapists to be repealed. We are holding a demonstration tomorrow not just against the release of those accused but also the timing of their release. Our concern is to raise the concern of every woman’s and safety, and not just that of a Muslim woman.”

“We will talk to the public about the issue of women’s safety and the judgement, and also try to include them in the discussion… The demonstration will not just have women, but also men or anyone who wants to join us. Various women organisations will be present such as the Gujarat Mahila Manch, which has many other women groups attached to it. Jharna Pathak, secretary of Ahmedabad Women’s Action Group and Meenakshi Joshi, state convener of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan, are among the organisers,” she added.

The demonstration has been organised by Gujarat Mahila Manch, Ahmedabad Women’s Action Group and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan opposite HK Arts College on Ashram road at 4 pm Friday.