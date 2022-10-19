Bilkis Bano case: Not in support of decision, says Alpesh Thakor

A woman should be respected irrespective of her caste or religion, said BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, while saying that he did not support the release of rape and murder convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Asked about the remission of the 11 convicts in the case, cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Thakor told The Indian Express, “Release of rape and murder convicts cannot be acceptable… Not even if the conduct of those who have committed gang rape has improved after 14 years. It is not enough that their conduct has improved. It (the act) is still shameful.”

“And it is also shameful that sweets were distributed after their release… In a sub judice matter, I cannot say more but you distribute sweets after release (from jail) as if you have done something good is not appropriate,” he added.

Thakor further said, “A woman could be of any caste or religion. A woman is a woman and she must be respected. Her criminals cannot be given good certificate; certainly not in such a matter as rape.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Hardik Patel said, “Whatever decision the government has taken, it must have been taken as per law and we are not required to give any statement on that. But I believe that we should always respect women.”