Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Bilkis Bano case: Not in support of decision, says Alpesh Thakor

Thakor said, “A woman could be of any caste or religion. A woman is a woman and she must be respected. Her criminals cannot be given good certificate; certainly not in such a matter as rape.”

The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, serving 18 years of their life term, after the Gujarat government granted them remission from the life sentencing. (Express photo)

A woman should be respected irrespective of her caste or religion, said BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, while saying that he did not support the release of rape and murder convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

Asked about the remission of the 11 convicts in the case, cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Thakor told The Indian Express, “Release of rape and murder convicts cannot be acceptable… Not even if the conduct of those who have committed gang rape has improved after 14 years. It is not enough that their conduct has improved. It (the act) is still shameful.”

Read |Centre cleared release of Bilkis case convicts, CBI & court opposed: Gujarat

“And it is also shameful that sweets were distributed after their release… In a sub judice matter, I cannot say more but you distribute sweets after release (from jail) as if you have done something good is not appropriate,” he added.

Thakor further said, “A woman could be of any caste or religion. A woman is a woman and she must be respected. Her criminals cannot be given good certificate; certainly not in such a matter as rape.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Hardik Patel said, “Whatever decision the government has taken, it must have been taken as per law and we are not required to give any statement on that. But I believe that we should always respect women.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 02:20:07 am
