Bilkis Bano case: Freed, convicts feted, reach home

AFTER BEING granted remission of sentence by a Gujarat government panel, the 11 convicts who were jailed for life in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 14 of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots were “reunited with their families” at Singwad village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, a relative of one of them said.
As they stepped out of Godhra sub-jail on Monday evening, the convicts were given sweets and garlanded by their relatives. The 11 are: Radheshyam Shah, Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Kesar Vohania, Baka Vohania, Raju Soni, Ramesh Chandana, Shailesh Bhatt, Bipin Joshi, Pradip Modhiya and Mitesh Bhatt. Another convict in the case, Naresh Modhiya, died during the trial.
In Singwad, a nephew of one of the convicts said that “families and neighbours gathered to welcome the men” who sought a “quiet life”. “We have nothing to do with anyone… Rebuilding a life and forgetting the trauma will take a long time for all of us,” the nephew said.
One of the convicts, Radheshyam Shah, denied the charges against them in the case. “We had been arrested in a case filed in Limkheda during the communal riots that had broken out after the Sabarmati train carnage. We had been arrested in 2004 when the CBI had investigated the case based on the directions of the Supreme Court and sentenced to life imprisonment. We spent many years at Arthur Road jail and Nashik Road jail in Maharashtra as the case was transferred to Mumbai… Later, we were shifted to our home state and lodged at the Godhra jail,” he told reporters.
Shah, who is an advocate, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Gujarat government to consider their remission. “As per the guidelines and provisions of law, we approached the court to seek remission. We have been set free by the government…We are very happy to be released from jail,” he said.
According to Shah, the convicts suffered “loss and insult” in prison. “In this long incarceration, we have lost many loved ones, suffered difficulties, and even faced insults. Our friend (co-accused) Naresh Modhiya passed away while in prison and it was painful for us. Thereafter, Jaswant (Nai) lost his wife to cancer. Bipin Joshi had a very painful condition in the leg and he struggled in prison. His wife is fighting a battle with cancer. Another convict lost his wife due to kidney failure. Our friends and relatives have helped us a lot and we thank them for it,” he said.
