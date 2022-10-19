Gujarat: Bilkis convict was accused of outraging modesty during imprisonment tenure

Even as the Dahod SP gave a positive opinion regarding the release of 10 of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, records show that two of the convicts – Ramesh Chandana, 58, and Mitesh Bhatt, 57 – had offences registered against them during their tenure of imprisonment. Mitesh, for instance, was accused of assaulting a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty.

At the time of giving his opinion on Mitesh’s early release on May 25, 2022, Balram Meena, the then SP of Dahod, in his letter addressed to Dahod district collector Harshit Gosavi, had noted that an offence was registered against Mitesh at the Randhikpur police station pertaining to an incident of June 19, 2020. The letter stated that the FIR was lodged under Sections 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 114 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The communication noted that the charge-sheet had been filed, the case was pending before the court and “in the future it (sic) guarantees that the accused agrees to uphold any future judgement given by the Honb’le Court in this case.”

Relying on Mitesh’s undertaking that he will abide by the court’s decision in the said case, the Dahod SP had concluded, “So that to consider law and order situation as per rules, interim no objection against premature release of prisoner…Mitesh Bhatt…”

A case was also registered against Chandana in 2015 under Prison Act 51 (a), and 51(b) for late surrender but in the communication dated March 7, 2022, then Dahod SP Hitesh Joysar noted: “However, there could not be any objection if premature release is given.” Notably, of the 11 times Chandana availed furlough leave, he had surrendered late thrice, with a 122-day late surrender in 2015.

With respect to the 11 applications for premature release, opinions on nine applications were given on March 7, 2022, by then SP (Dahod) Hitesh Joysar. One application was opined upon on May 25, 2022, by then SP (Dahod) Balram Meena and Radheshyam Shah’s application was opined upon on February 3, 2020, by then SP Kalpesh Chavda.

Notably, it was only with respect to Radheshyam’s application for early release that SP Dahod’s office had sought an opinion from the survivor – Bilkis Bano – and her family, while in the case of 10 others, records do not indicate any such opinion being sought.