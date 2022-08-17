scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bilkis Bano case: BJP, AAP remain silent as Congress comes out against remission of convicts

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was in Kutch addressing a townhall on Tuesday, but did not react to the decision, even as he announced a guarantee for women at a meeting in Ahmedabad on August 10.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 17, 2022 9:37:16 pm
Bilkis Bano at a press conference. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Women leaders of the BJP and those of its minority morcha chose not to speak on the Gujarat government’s decision on remission of life sentences of 11 convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 14 of her family members on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is pitching itself as a challenger to the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, also chose to be silent. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was in Kutch addressing a townhall on Tuesday, but did not react to the decision, even as he announced a guarantee for women at a meeting in Ahmedabad on August 10.

The Congress, however, came out strongly, with Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik and president of the Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Morcha Jenny Thummar attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “hollow claims” on women empowerment in his Independence Day speech.

Explained |Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat riots?

On August 15, 11 men convicted of gang-raping 19-year-old Bilkis Bano and killing 14 of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots, were set free from the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government granted them remission.

Referring to the PM’s Independence Day speech, Yajnik told mediapersons Wednesday, “The women of this country felt safe and happy after listening to the address of PM Modi on Independence Day where he spoke about the dignity of women and how a nation cannot progress without respecting its women. When you speak of dignity of women, the question of justice also arises…”

Zakia Soman writes |Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murderers in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

“However, the manner in which  11 persons convicted for life for  raping a pregnant woman and killing her three-year-old child, and other family members, were pardoned… is it the same women empowerment that Modi was talking about? I don’t think the women of this country feel safe by your hollow words,” she added.

Recalling the 2002 incident, Thummar added, “The manner in which a pregnant Bilkis Bano was gang-raped, her child and entire family were slaughtered and she was left to die, the manner in which she has been threatened and harassed all these years in her quest for justice… In such a sensitive case, 11 men were pardoned under the remission policy. There are over 3.25 crore women in Gujarat. Just imagine how every women in this state felt when these 11 men walked away from jail, laughing… The BJP that talks about respect of women has pardoned the rapists and murderers.”

Bilkis Bano gangrape |In May, SC had asked Gujarat govt to decide remission of convict

Minister of State for Women & Child Welfare (Independent Charge) Manisha Vakil and Gujarat BJP Mahila morcha chief Dipika Saradva, refused to comment on the development in the Bilkis Bano case. BJP state spokesperson Yamal Vyas had told The Indian Express on Tuesday that the party did not want to comment as “it was a court matter”.

The post of chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Women, a statutory body that addresses issues of crime against women, has been vacant since February when the last incumbent Leelaben Ankoliya resigned.

Meanwhile, a senior office-bearer of the party said that they have been instructed not to speak on the issue since it is connected with the Supreme Court.

2002 rape and murder |Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone, husband ‘numb’

In a statement on Tuesday, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat demanded revocation of the remission order and said, “The Gujarat Govt’s order releasing 11 criminals convicted in the Bilkis Bano case of gang rape and murder of seven persons, including a three-year-old child, is shocking, shameful and condemnable. It is a blatant violation of its own Resolution of January 23, 2014 (Annexure 1/  Clause IV c) and that of the  Central govt excluding those convicted of rape, gang rape and murder, of benefits of remission from a full life term imprisonment.”

“Of what value is the  Prime Minister’s statements for womens dignity  from the ramparts of the Red Fort when his own party led government shows such criminal partisanship towards rapists and murderers. It is sheer hypocrisy. The order must be immediately rescinded,” she aded.

The Gujarat government exercised a resolution of 1992 to grant early release to the 11 convicts, considering the 2008 conviction of these convicts by a special CBI court in Mumbai.

