Saturday, July 02, 2022
Bihar native ‘suffers seizure’, dies in police custody in Gujarat’s Valsad

According to the police, doctors who carried out the post-mortem at a Surat hospital identified brain haemorrhage as the cause of the 26-year-old’s death. Investigation is on.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 2, 2022 3:58:53 pm
A 26-year-old Bihar native, who was caught moving suspiciously in a residential society in Vapi town of Gujarat’s Valsad district, allegedly died in police custody on Thursday. The police said he suffered a seizure while at the station and as he collapsed, his head hit the corner of a table.

On the basis of the statement given by the deceased prior to his death, the police identified him as Akhilesh Chandrajeet Rai (26) of Daman. According to the police, doctors who carried out the post-mortem identified brain haemorrage as the cause of death. Officers said they are trying to trace the relatives and friends of Rai as he had not disclosed his address to them.

The police said the security guard of an under-construction building of one Nirav Shah in Ajitnagar residential society in the Chala area of Vapi town spotted a youth moving suspiciously on Wednesday night. He caught the youth and handed him over to the police. Shah also handed an application to the police station in this connection, the police said, adding that during primary interrogation, the nabbed individual did not mention his full address in Daman or Bihar or the names of people he knew in Daman. The cops kept him on the first floor in the surveillance department room of Vapi police station for further questioning.

Vapi police inspector B J Sarwaiya said, “On Thursday morning, he was walking in the surveillance room without any reason. While walking, he suffered a seizure and fell on the floor, but his head hit the corner of a wooden table and he became unconscious. The 108 ambulance took him to the government hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. On Friday, the post-mortem was done by a panel of forensic science medicine doctors at Surat New Civil Hospital. The doctors claimed that he died due to brain haemorrhage. The doctors told us that the deceased also had some old injuries on the other part of his head. We have lodged a complaint of accidental death and started probe.”

The inspector added, “Rai had not provided full address and his details to the cops during primary questioning. We have sent our teams to labourers’ areas in Daman to identify him. We are also taking the help of Daman police to identify him. Our teams had found nothing except a handkerchief in his pocket. We suspect that he might be a mentally retarded person and the security guard suspected him to be a miscreant. Our teams are jointly working with the Daman police for his identification.”

On February 17 this year, Lata alias Shushila Gawani (70), an alleged bootlegger who had been nabbed by the police, was found dead at the Vapi town police station.

