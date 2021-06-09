Bihar man detained for ‘raping’ 15-year-old girl in Vadodara

According to police, the accused took the girl to Bihar but was traced by her family who initiated talks to get their daughter back.

A 20-year-old man was detained in Vadodara on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl for over three months before abducting her on June 2 on the pretext of marriage, police said.

According to police, the accused, a labourer who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, had promised to marry the minor girl and raped her on multiple occasions, police said.

“He first raped her in March this year. Later he took her to various locations and forced her into physical relationship. On June 2, he came to the girl’s house and forcibly took her away from her parents, with the intention to marry her,” said the inspector in charge of investigation.

According to police, the accused took the girl to Bihar but was traced by her family who initiated talks to get their daughter back.

“They were in touch with his family and the moment he reached Darbhanga with her, his family convinced him to return to Vadodara to reunite the girl with her family. When they came back on Tuesday, we rescued the girl and sent her with her parents, while he was taken into custody. We are awaiting the results of Covid test before making a formal arrest,” the inspector said.

The accused has been booked for kidnapping and inducing a woman to compel her marriage (363, 366), committing rape repeatedly on the same woman [376(2)(n)] and raping a woman under 16 years of age [376 (3)] as well as the relevant sections of The Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.