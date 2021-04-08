Bihar firm turns focus on migrating workforce, MICA students chip in

As part of MICA, Ahmedabad MI-IMPACT (MICA’s Impact Management Projects for All Cities Transformation) programme that concluded last month, students helped one of the ventures from Bihar that works on the issue of migrating workforce from states such as Bihar and Jharkhand.

Karekeba (Kare-ke-ba- We Must, in Bhojpuri) Ventures started by a small team in Bihar, works on the issue of the brain drain and skilled capital drain from states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. In the wake of the lockdown last year, there was an influx of migration and people walking back home – It evolved the idea of this venture that supports entrepreneurs and teams who can help in generating job opportunities locally in these states.

A team of six students, led by their mentors, worked on building an online brand that positions Karekeba as the ‘Go-To’ organization for the start-ups of Bihar and Jharkhand for mentorship and value-addition.

“Since Karekeba works keeping in mind the problems of migrating workers to help them not leave their home state in search of work, students worked hard to understand their communication support required and helped them in brand building and a stronger social media presence. Since its not only a business but a social proposition, we want this to continue and not end with one batch so we have plans the next batch to also work on this project, Prof Arbind Sinha from MICA, the mentor for this project told The Indian Express.

A total of 68 students across all programmes, helping organisations create an impact in the areas of digital transformation, social change, branding worked under the MI-IMAPCT for a period of six months concluding March 2021.

Anubha Prasad, founder CEO of Karekeba Ventures, Bihar said, “I was pleasantly surprised when MICA students chose a small and early-stage impact investment firm like us over some established players for their problem-solving project. The team adopted a multi-pronged approach to aid our branding strategy through a judicious mix of digital platforms, social media, interviews, and other collaterals.”

Along with social media campaign, blogs, newsletters, webinars, students also created a brand book and a video presentation for Karekeba as brand while the process of revamping the entire website is on, said Kunal Pandya, the project co-ordinator at MICA.

MICA Dean Dr Preeti Shroff said, “This year, due to the Covid-19 situation, digital engagements with city clients provided a unique learning experience for MICA students and the faculty mentors. This programme is designed to be inclusive, and student teams are formed across all MICA programs for bringing interdisciplinary expertise. The student teams help clients address evolving business challenges, and present final projects to the jury members.”

“Karekeba which is working to create impact in India’s under-served geographies, what we call ‘Bharat’, through angel-investing, is at a much stronger ground now with acceptability and niche branding among a plethora of players. We have been able to build good traction among entrepreneurs, investors, and knowledge platforms alike,” Anubha Prasad added.

Launched in 2019, MI-IMPACT (formerly Urban Impact) aims to give experiential learning to the students, leaving an ‘impact’, on the ecosystem with their proposed strategy and implementation.

This year, the programme partnered with 12 organisations from sectors such as food and beverages, hospitality, fashion, non-profit organisations, education, media, and venture capitalists.

Amid the Covid pandemic, this year, MI-IMPACT programme offered students an enhanced digital experience by organising virtual tours, using different digital tools for measuring impact and customer experience.