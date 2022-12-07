BigBloc ties up with Thailand firm for concrete block facility

The BigBloc Construction Limited, in a joint venture with Thailand-based SIAM Cement Group (SCG), has completed land acquisition for setting up a three lakh cubic metre per annum facility for manufacturing Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks and panels at Kapadvanj in Kheda district. These AAC blocks are expected to replace red-bricks and speed up the construction process.

Abhijit Datta, managing director of SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd, said it was the first foray of the Thailand-based company into India, where it will hold a 48 per cent equity.

The new facility at Kapadvanj is being set up with an estimated investment of Rs 65 crore, 60 per cent of which will be debt.