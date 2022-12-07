scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

BigBloc ties up with Thailand firm for concrete block facility

Managing director of the Thailand firm said it was the first foray of the Thailand-based company into India, where it will hold a 48 per cent equity.

The new facility at Kapadvanj is being set up with an estimated investment of Rs 65 crore, 60 per cent of which will be debt. (Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The BigBloc Construction Limited, in a joint venture with Thailand-based SIAM Cement Group (SCG), has completed land acquisition for setting up a three lakh cubic metre per annum facility for manufacturing Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks and panels at Kapadvanj in Kheda district. These AAC blocks are expected to replace red-bricks and speed up the construction process.

Abhijit Datta, managing director of SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd, said it was the first foray of the Thailand-based company into India, where it will hold a 48 per cent equity.

More from Ahmedabad

The new facility at Kapadvanj is being set up with an estimated investment of Rs 65 crore, 60 per cent of which will be debt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:06:15 pm
Next Story

Germany’s QAnon: Who are the Reichsbuerger, the conspiracy theorists targeted by anti-terror raids?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close