Spoke to Biden, have offered food grains for world, says PM Narendra Modi at hostel inauguration

Inaugurating a hostel and an education complex by the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj and laying the foundation stone of the Jansahayak Trust Hiramani Arogyadham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual address Tuesday said that in a discussion with US President Joe Biden Monday night, he offered to supply food grains to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) permits, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which was preceded by the Covid-19 crisis.

“In the last 2.5-3years, since Covid struck, around 80 crore people of India have been given cereals free of cost, which is an unprecedented global feat. People across the world are not getting essential items due to the precarious situation. The doors have closed from where petrol, diesel and fertilisers would come. The war has led to such a situation that everyone is guarding their own interests,” said Modi.

He added, “A new crisis has emerged where food security has been threatened. Yesterday (Monday), I had a discussion with the US President and I suggested that if the WTO gives permission, India can supply food grains to the world as soon as tomorrow. We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world. But we have to live by the world’s rules so I don’t know (if WTO will permit).”

Meanwhile, profusely praising and crediting Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his leadership, Modi said, “Our CM is soft and firm. Gujarat has got such leadership that I believe the state will reach new heights, with a modern mindset, in the coming days. For India’s development, Gujarat’s development (is necessary) and Gujarat has set new benchmarks of development. Under Bhupendrabhai’s leadership, we will only move forward.”

He added, “The way Bhupendrabhai is rejuvenating Maa Ambaji’s temple, it gives me joy. Very few people would go to Gabbar Hills before but today Gabbar is as important as Maa Amba’s place and the way Maa Gabbar is attracting people, north Gujarat’s tourism is increasing. The way the last village of India has been used in Nadabet under Bhupendrabhai’s leadership, the scope of tourism in the entire north Gujarat has increased. It is your responsibility that as these places are developed, we also pay our attention towards cleanliness. Gujarat also carried out rapid vaccination and Bhupendrabhai and his government are worthy of compliments.”

He also said, “The way Gujarat gave tribute to Sardar saheb (Sardar Patel) through the Statue of Unity, his name has now spread across the world, so many years after independence.

“Gujarat has always had a habit of encouraging education, nutrition and health and the Patidar community is behind making contributions to these. These elements have been touched upon at the Annapurna Dham. Maa Annapurna’s idol, which was stolen and taken away to abroad decades back, was brought back from Canada to Kashi. Several such emblems of our culture have been brought back from abroad in the past 7-8 years,” said PM Modi.

Modi added that the reason for malnutrition is not lack of nutrition but rather ignorance about nutrition. “The reason for malnutrition, more than being due to lack of nutrition, is rather due to ignorance about nutrition. Due to ignorance, people don’t know what our body needs. The dining hall (at the Annapurna Dham Trust) can feed 600 people but today I would assign a second job to Narrharibhai (Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin). Show a video at the dining hall which solely informs one on what should be eaten and what should not be eaten. Food is the first step towards health,” said PM Modi.

Also present at the event were Patel, Amin and Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil.