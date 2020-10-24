‘Bid to influence voters in name of religion’ Cong complains to ECI: Rupani speech being used as caller tune

CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) secretary Nishit Vyas on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani committed an act of undue influence on the voters in the name of religion as his speech is being used as caller tune of all mobile networks , ahead of by-elections to eight Assembly seats.

As per the complaint letter filed on Friday addressed to the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer in Gujarat, Vyas has alleged misconduct on behalf of Rupani.

“Vijay Rupani is one of the star campaigners of Bharatiya Janata Party for the by- elections to eight assembly seats in Gujarat and he has affirmatively committed an act of undue influence on the voters in the name of religion by using his speech as a caller tune of all mobile telephone operators. In the said caller tune, Rupani is addressing the public at large, advising them to celebrate Navratri Garba festival in the manner in which he is requesting as a leader and CM of the state.” wrote Vyas in the complaint letter.

“Now this caller tune has started operating after the code of conduct was announced and filing of nomination forms. He is influencing the voters and public in the name of religion and depicting himself as one of the messiah and protector of Hindu religion,” the complainant alleged.

Vyas has further demanded that the caller tune be taken down and action be against Rupani.

“It is therefore prayed to order to prohibit or restrain the mobile telephone operators from using the speech of Rupani as caller tune prior to ringing of a call. And to prosecute Rupani for committing the offence of undue influence on the voters (sic),” read the letter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.