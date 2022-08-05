Bid to enter Indian territory: BSF seizes 2 Pakistani boats

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized two Pakistani fishing boats that were trying to enter the Indian territory at Harami Nala in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The patrol party of BSF Bhuj rushed to the spot and seized two engine-fitted fishing boats close to the International Border.

The fishermen occupying the boats fled to the Pakistani side of the border leaving their boats behind, an official release stated here.

Nothing suspicious was recovered on searching the boats, the release added.