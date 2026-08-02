Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani used politics as a medium for social service, says CM Patel

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani never used politics as a means to achieve power, but as a medium for social service, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday.
He was speaking at a public event organised in Rajkot on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Rupani who was killed in the 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash.
The programme was organised under the aegis of Pujit Vijaybhai Rupani Trust headed by the former CM’s wife Anjaliben. The trust was started by the late Vijay Rupani and his wife in the memory of their child Pujit who was killed in an accident at the age of three. The trust provides free education to children from under-privileged sections of the society.
“Vijaybhai Rupani’s life was dedicated to simplicity, truthfulness and service to the nation. He did not use politics as a means to achieve power, but as a medium for social service. His simplicity, inclusive work culture of taking everyone along, and warm affection toward every worker remain alive in the hearts of thousands of party workers even today,” Patel said
The CM added, “His (Rupani’s) unwavering loyalty to the party, his sense of placing national interest above all else, and his efforts to embody Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ in his life serve as an inspiration to everyone. Vijaybhai not only accepted these values in his public life but exemplified them throughout his lifetime.”
Rupani’s wife Anjaliben, his son Rushabh, were present on the occasion, among others.
The CM was accompanied by ministers like Jitu Vaghani, Pradhyuman Vaja and Trikam Chhanga apart from Rajkot Mayor Nehal Shukla and former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram