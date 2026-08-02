Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani used politics as a medium for social service, says CM Patel

CM Bhupendra Patel added, “His (Rupani’s) unwavering loyalty to the party, his sense of placing national interest above all else, and his efforts to embody Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi's mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ in his life serve as an inspiration to everyone." (File Photo)

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani never used politics as a means to achieve power, but as a medium for social service, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a public event organised in Rajkot on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Rupani who was killed in the 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash.

The programme was organised under the aegis of Pujit Vijaybhai Rupani Trust headed by the former CM’s wife Anjaliben. The trust was started by the late Vijay Rupani and his wife in the memory of their child Pujit who was killed in an accident at the age of three. The trust provides free education to children from under-privileged sections of the society.