Bhupendra Patel to be first Gujarat CM in over 25 yrs to visit US, Canada

Government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday during the weekly media briefing following the State Cabinet meeting headed by CM Patel.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readGandhinagarAug 13, 2026 02:34 AM IST
Bhupendra PatelBhupendra Patel
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TO PROMOTE the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead a high-level delegation to the United States and Canada between August 17 and 24. This will mark the first time since 1995 that a sitting CM will make an official visit to the US, sources in the government said.

Government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday during the weekly media briefing following the State Cabinet meeting headed by CM Patel.

“Last time, it was the then Gujarat CM, Keshubhai Patel,  who had officially visited the US,” a senior government functionary said.

In 2005, the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was denied a visa by the US authorities. After Modi became Prime Minister, his successor Anandiben Patel, who is now Uttar Pradesh Governor, went on her first foreign visit (as CM) to China in 2015. In 2019, the late Vijay Rupani (who was Gujarat Chief Minister at the time) had gone to Russia during his second stint in office.

Vaghani said CM Patel would visit the two Western countries to invite global businessmen, investors and technology leaders for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled next year. He added that the CM’s visit would be aimed at attracting maximum investment in Gujarat.

The CM visit comes even as sectors such as diamond manufacturing in Surat have suffered after the sanctions on Russia following the war with Ukraine and the US imposing higher tariffs on countries buying Russian crude, thus impacting Indian businesses.

CM Patel has visited the UAE and Japan in 2021 and 2023 respectively to promote the biennial event.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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