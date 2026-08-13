Bhupendra Patel to be first Gujarat CM in over 25 yrs to visit US, Canada

TO PROMOTE the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead a high-level delegation to the United States and Canada between August 17 and 24. This will mark the first time since 1995 that a sitting CM will make an official visit to the US, sources in the government said.

Government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement on Wednesday during the weekly media briefing following the State Cabinet meeting headed by CM Patel.

“Last time, it was the then Gujarat CM, Keshubhai Patel, who had officially visited the US,” a senior government functionary said.

In 2005, the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was denied a visa by the US authorities. After Modi became Prime Minister, his successor Anandiben Patel, who is now Uttar Pradesh Governor, went on her first foreign visit (as CM) to China in 2015. In 2019, the late Vijay Rupani (who was Gujarat Chief Minister at the time) had gone to Russia during his second stint in office.