Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: Amit Shah to attend oath ceremony

Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in Live Updates, Gujarat Live News: Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat’s 17th Chief Minister on Monday. Patel, who represents Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia constituency, will be sworn in a little after 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with a host of other political leaders.

The BJP sprang a surprise on Sunday by announcing Patel, 59, for the top job with just 14 months to go for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Party leaders told The Indian Express Patel’s name was proposed by Vijay Rupani at the BJP legislature party meeting, and seconded by outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Patel is from the Kadva sub-group of the influential Patidar community, and is the first Chief Minister from this segment. Party leaders said he ticked most of the boxes for the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections for which state party chief C R Paatil has set an ambitious target of winning all 182 seats.

Patel is expected to announce the new Council of Ministers “in a day or two”.