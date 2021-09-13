Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: Amit Shah to attend oath ceremony

Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in Live Updates, Gujarat Live News: Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat’s 17th Chief Minister on Monday. Patel, who represents Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia constituency, will be sworn in a little after 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with a host of other political leaders.
The BJP sprang a surprise on Sunday by announcing Patel, 59, for the top job with just 14 months to go for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Party leaders told The Indian Express Patel’s name was proposed by Vijay Rupani at the BJP legislature party meeting, and seconded by outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
Patel is from the Kadva sub-group of the influential Patidar community, and is the first Chief Minister from this segment. Party leaders said he ticked most of the boxes for the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections for which state party chief C R Paatil has set an ambitious target of winning all 182 seats.
Patel is expected to announce the new Council of Ministers “in a day or two”.
Vijay Rupani's exit, in circumstances that are strikingly similar to his elevation to chief ministerial office in 2016, speaks of a larger trend in the BJP. The party has visibly downsized the office of the chief minister in states where it runs the government — even assembly elections are fought in the name of the prime minister. The presidential mode of campaign in the general election, which has coincided with the rise of Narendra Modi in national politics in 2014, has percolated down to assembly elections.
Gujarat, where Modi has also been the chief minister, is the best example of this trend: Votes are sought for Modi in elections at all levels — Rupani and the new CM, Bhupendra Patel, were not prominent in state politics until their elevation to the state’s top office. Read more here
Bhupendra Patel is a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia, the Assembly constituency vacated by former chief minister Anandiben Patel after she was appointed Madhya Pradesh Governor. In the 2017 Assembly elections, Patel defeated Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, considered to be the highest winning margin.
Patel, under whose leadership the 2022 assembly elections will be fought, contested his first major election in 2010 as corporator from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). There too, he had a swift rise to the top post — he became standing committee chairperson in the AMC in his first stint as corporator. Ritu Sharma writes
