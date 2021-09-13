scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Bhupendra Patel swearing-in Live Updates: Amit Shah to attend oath ceremony

Gujarat Live Updates, Bhupendra Patel Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Bhupendra Patel, who represents Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia constituency, will be sworn in this afternoon at Raj Bhavan. 

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, New Delhi |
Updated: September 13, 2021 11:53:38 am
Bhupendra Patel visited outgoing chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday. (Gujarat Info Dept)

Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in Live Updates, Gujarat Live News: Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat’s 17th Chief Minister on Monday. Patel, who represents Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia constituency, will be sworn in a little after 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with a host of other political leaders.

The BJP sprang a surprise on Sunday by announcing Patel, 59, for the top job with just 14 months to go for the Gujarat Assembly elections. Party leaders told The Indian Express Patel’s name was proposed by Vijay Rupani at the BJP legislature party meeting, and seconded by outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Patel is from the Kadva sub-group of the influential Patidar community, and is the first Chief Minister from this segment. Party leaders said he ticked most of the boxes for the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections for which state party chief C R Paatil has set an ambitious target of winning all 182 seats.

Patel is expected to announce the new Council of Ministers “in a day or two”.

Live Blog

Bhupendra Patel swearing-in ceremony today live updates: 59-year-old to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister, two days after Vijay Rupani resigned; Amit Shah to attend ceremony. Follow latest news and updates below

11:51 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Editorial: Shrinking the CM

Vijay Rupani's exit, in circumstances that are strikingly similar to his elevation to chief ministerial office in 2016, speaks of a larger trend in the BJP. The party has visibly downsized the office of the chief minister in states where it runs the government — even assembly elections are fought in the name of the prime minister. The presidential mode of campaign in the general election, which has coincided with the rise of Narendra Modi in national politics in 2014, has percolated down to assembly elections. 

Gujarat, where Modi has also been the chief minister, is the best example of this trend: Votes are sought for Modi in elections at all levels — Rupani and the new CM, Bhupendra Patel, were not prominent in state politics until their elevation to the state’s top office. Read more here

11:29 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Who is Bhupendra Patel?
Bhupendra Patel (second from right) is greeted by Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar Sunday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Bhupendra Patel is a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia, the Assembly constituency vacated by former chief minister Anandiben Patel after she was appointed Madhya Pradesh Governor. In the 2017 Assembly elections, Patel defeated Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, considered to be the highest winning margin.

Patel, under whose leadership the 2022 assembly elections will be fought, contested his first major election in 2010 as corporator from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). There too, he had a swift rise to the top post — he became standing committee chairperson in the AMC in his first stint as corporator. Ritu Sharma writes

11:27 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday. Patel, who represents Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia constituency, will be sworn in this afternoon at Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with a host of other political leaders.

Bhupendra Patel, New Gujarat CM, Next Gujarat CM, Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM, Gujarat BJP, Vijay Rupani resignation, Indian express, indian express news, gujarat news Bhupendra Patel with Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhupendra Patel swearing-in ceremony today live updates

A day after the exit of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his cabinet, Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel was picked to be the next CM of the state. He will take oath as CM on Monday afternoon.

The decision to pick Patel was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting in Gandhinagar on Sunday. His name was proposed by Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the post on Saturday surprised many. Most of the 112 MLAs of the party in the 182-member Assembly were present at the meeting.

Incidentally, Anandiben Patel had represented the Ghatlodia constituency before she was appointed Governor.

Speaking to the media, Bhupendra Patel expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while adding that the blessings of former Gujarat CM and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel have always been with him. Patel staked claim to form the government on Sunday evening. He was invited by Governor Acharya Devavrata to take oath on Monday.

Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Bhupendra Patel, 59, is a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia. He holds a diploma in civil engineering and is considered to be close to former CM Anandiben Patel, who had won from the seat in the 2012 polls. Patel is a member of the Patidar community. He has also held the positions of president of Memnagar municipality in Ahmedabad, standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Engineer, corporator, MLA in 2017 to CM: Swift rise for Patidar leader Bhupendra Patel

