Bhupendra Patel swearing-in highlights: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi extends good wishes

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as Gujarat's 17th Chief Minister on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindan)

Bhupendra Patel Swearing-in highlights: Two days after Vijay Rupani resigned, Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the 17th Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday. The 59-year-old, who represents Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia constituency, took oath at the Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Patel after the swearing-in ceremony. The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, were also present on the occasion.

Soon after Patel took oath, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him for taking over as the CM. PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory.”

Earlier in the day, outgoing Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who was seen as a frontrunner for the post of the Chief Minister following the resignation of Vijay Rupani told The Indian Express he does not feel “upset or sidelined”. Patel, who was teary-eyed while speaking to reporters, said he has “a debt of the people” who supported him throughout.

The BJP sprang a surprise on Sunday by announcing Patel, 59, for the top job with just 14 months to go for the Gujarat Assembly polls. Party leaders told The Indian Express Patel’s name was proposed by Vijay Rupani at the BJP legislature party meeting, and seconded by outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Patel is from the Kadva sub-group of the influential Patidar community, and is the first Chief Minister from this segment. Party leaders said he ticked most of the boxes for the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections for which state party chief C R Paatil has set an ambitious target of winning all 182 seats.