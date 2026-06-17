Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launches Miyawaki forest, Green Oxygen Park in Bharuch

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) marked its golden jubilee on Wednesday in Bharuch, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurating four new facilities at the event: a Miyawaki forest, a Namo Vad Van, a Green Oxygen Park and the upgraded Narmadanagar Community Science Centre (NCSC).

The CM also unveiled a commemorative coffee table book documenting GNFC’s five-decade journey, followed by an audio-visual presentation of the company’s milestones, a statement said.

In his address, Patel described GNFC as a dual-purpose enterprise that simultaneously supports Indian agriculture through fertilizers and drives industrial growth through chemicals. He praised the company’s Neem-Coated Urea initiative, which he said curbed urea black-marketing while generating employment for over 4.5 lakh rural women. The programme has received recognition from the United Nations Development Programme.