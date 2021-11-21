Bhupendra Patel launches 20 faceless services for RTOs

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 20 “faceless” services for Regional Transport Offices (RTO) on Saturday and said that these services largely related to the issuance of driving licenses will benefit 63 lakh people every year.

Patel also inaugurated two new RTO offices in Ahmedabad and Rajkot and increased the capacity of testing tracks in the state capital. MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Ports and Transport Department, said three testing tracks each for two and four-wheelers will be set up at Subhash Bridge in Ahmedabad boosting RTO capacity for conducting driving tests by six times.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Purnesh Modi said the government will set up vehicle fitness centres in every district under the Public-private-partnership model where the land, structures, and machinery will belong to private players. “We are setting up a new facility for vehicles that have passed their expiry dates. We are setting up a vehicle fitness centre in every district under PPP model,” he said.