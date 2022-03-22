Bhupendra Patel initiates projects worth Rs 271 crore

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday laid foundation and inaugurated housing and development projects worth Rs 271 crore for Ahmedabad city.

Patel said that the Government of Gujarat is committed to make the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi come true and has taken result-oriented steps in that direction, stated the official release issued by the state government.

At the inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Odhav, Indiranagar, the CM dedicated development projects worth Rs 271 crore to the city. He said that the state government has planned to provide permanent housing to the poor living in the slums of Ahmedabad city.

Patel also inaugurated housing projects worth Rs 179 crore, water supply project worth Rs 47 crore and heritage project worth Rs 1 crore. Under the projects inaugurated by the chief minister Monday, 1,610 houses and 52 shops were dedicated to the people.

“Food, clothing and housing are the basic needs of the common man and the Government of Gujarat is committed to provide these. The state government is making various plans for the needs of the poor as well as the middle class,” he added.

Referring to the pro-poor approach of the state and central governments, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned that no poor person would go hungry during the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic and provided free food to the poor.

“The Central and State Governments are concerned about the health of the common man and that is why more than 10 crore doses of vaccine have been given to the citizens of Gujarat to provide protection against coronavirus,” he stated.

Jagdish Panchal, Minister of State for Industry, said that in the past, governments used to give only promises, but the PM made a resolution to provide house to every family and today it is coming true.

Minister of State for Urban Development Vinod Mordia in his inaugural address said that the same benefits being received by several beneficiaries today will be extended to other beneficiaries in future also.