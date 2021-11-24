Gujarat confidential: Surprise Visit

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday paid a surprise visit to all 10 cabinet ministers in his government in Swarnim Sankul I building. The government directed all ministers to be present in their offices on Monday and Tuesday to attend to people and party workers who come to them with their issues. The CM reportedly met those present at the offices of the ministers and inquired if they were getting satisfactory solutions. A senior minister refused to call it a “surprise visit” calling it as a very good initiative. Sources said that the visit took around 30-45 minutes in which a couple of ministers were reportedly not present for reasons ranging from lunch to pre-decided programmes.

Schools Reopening

The sudden announcement to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 5 not only came as a surprise for schools, teachers, and parents but also for officials within the education department including the heads of department (HoDs). The announcement by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani during a press conference in Surat on Sunday barely left any time for planning. A virtual meeting was hurriedly called for all district education officers, district primary education officers and administrative officers, which a few officers attended from their vehicles while travelling.

Promise To Mevani

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani is known for his criticism of the RSS and the BJP. On Tuesday, Mevani while attending a gathering of people in Dantiwada tehsil of Banaskantha district administered an oath and made people promise that they will not join RSS or vote for BJP in their lifetime. Mevani tweeted a video the same, adding that Gujarat was witnessing the ‘beginning of a historic movement’ to make India RSS-free.