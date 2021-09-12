Bhupendra appointed by Delhi, people won’t feel connection with him: Hardik Patel

Soon after it was announced that Bhupendra Patel will be the successor of Vijay Rupani, young Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Sunday said that the people of Gujarat won’t feel that they have a strong connection with the new chief minister as he has been “appointed by Delhi”.

After a BJP legislature party meeting on Sunday, it was announced that Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency of Ahmedabad, will take over as the next CM.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the development, Hardik Patel said, “The letter of appointment for this CM has come from Delhi and the people of Gujarat know this. They wanted a chief minister who could connect to them and listen to their woes. I don’t think this CM will be successful as people will ultimately see him just as a BJP face.”

When asked whether the appointment of Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar from the Kadva sub-caste group, will have any effect on the voters from the Patidar community ahead of the Assembly polls next year, Hardik said, “The Gujarat CM is not a representative of just the Patidar community but of 6.5 crore people of the state. It is inconsequential if the CM is from Patidar community. The people wanted a leader who would listen to them.”

Later on, Hardik issued a statement stating, “I congratulate the newly elected chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel. To hide its failures, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given you the responsibility just months before the 2022 vidhansabha elections in Gujarat. However, your party in the past 25 years was not able to work for the health, education, women, youth, farmers and marginalised people then how will you do that work in just one year? The people of Gujarat are asking you this.”

It added, “The BJP has chosen in you their last CM in Gujarat because the people have decided to keep anti poor and anti youth BJP out of power for the next 25 years in the state. Time has come not just for CM change but for an entire haul in the power.”