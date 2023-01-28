CM lays foundation stone of Surat twin towers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday laid foundation stone of the 28-storey twin administrative buildings of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) which will be the first in the country to house offices of a civic body along with state government and the central government offices under one roof.

The new administrative buildings, the chief minister said, will help people get their work done at a single place as it houses offices of both the central and the state governments.

“PM Narendra Modi had through has made the government offices and their services, people centric and raised the ease of living of people. We are getting benefits of it… The work of the new administrative buildings of the SMC will be carried out quickly,” the CM said after the inauguration.

Stating that the new twin towers will be the tallest government administrative buildings in the country, Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal said, “It can accommodate around 4000 people at a time.”

The twin skyscrapers, of 106 metres in height, has a total area is 2.20 lakh square metres (23.60 lakh square feet), officials said adding that the estimated cost of the construction is Rs 1,344 crore.

The A wing of the tower will be 47,895 square metres, while the B wing that will house state and central government offices will be built on 43,666 square metres.

Patel also laid foundation stones and inaugurated 23 different development projects worth Rs 2416.10 crore in Surat.

The CM also inaugurated a new library at Varachha constructed at a cost of Rs 12.27 crore and named after former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel.

CM Patel said, “We have today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of over 3000 EWS houses. With this, we have achieved target of making 10 lakh houses under PM Awas Scheme, out of which till date we have given possession of 7 lakh houses to people.”

He added, “The Surat Municipal Corporation is doing excellent work to make the city a developed city. Today we have carried out meeting with the SMC officials and the elected wing leaders, in which we have discussed on different development projects like eco-tourism development at Dumas beach, Tapi river cleaning project, conventional bridge on Tapi river, iconic administrative building, flood protection wall, and Shahid Smarak.”

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, state BJP president C R Paatil, State Finance Minister Kanu Desai, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present at the event.

CM Patel later attended a mass marriage event of 238 couples organized by Ahir Samaj Sewa Samithi at Godadara.