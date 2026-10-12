Gujarat shelter home in child cruelty row says it acted promptly against warden

The Kutch West district police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by the district child protection officer. (File Photo)

Days after the police in Gujarat booked the warden of a children’s shelter home in Bhuj, SOS Children’s Village, for alleged cruelty to children, the NGO has stated that it removed her from caregiving responsibilities the next day after learning about the incident.

The warden, Latifa Begum, faces allegations of verbally abusing children in her care and even hurling human excreta at their faces. The shelter home has 130 children.

SOS Children’s Villages India said in a statement on Monday that “the concerns first came to light” after the children shared their experiences with a teacher at a school it runs.