Days after the police in Gujarat booked the warden of a children’s shelter home in Bhuj, SOS Children’s Village, for alleged cruelty to children, the NGO has stated that it removed her from caregiving responsibilities the next day after learning about the incident.
The warden, Latifa Begum, faces allegations of verbally abusing children in her care and even hurling human excreta at their faces. The shelter home has 130 children.
SOS Children’s Villages India said in a statement on Monday that “the concerns first came to light” after the children shared their experiences with a teacher at a school it runs.
The statement further read, “Following the receipt of information regarding the alleged incident on 24 June 2026, the concerned caregiver was removed from caregiving responsibilities on 25 June 2026 and instructed to have no contact with the children. The caregiver was subsequently transferred to the National Training Centre in Faridabad on 30 June 2026. An initial fact-finding investigation was completed on 25 June 2026, followed by a further investigation on 27 June 2026.“
The Madhapar police in Kutch West registered the FIR against Begum after District Child Protection Officer Vipul Kumar Doriya filed a complaint based on statements made by the children at the shelter home before him.
Doriya alleged that although the NGO conducted an internal inquiry, it made no decision or filed a police complaint.
Giving a chronological account of developments related to the incident, the NGO said, “Professional counselling support for the children commenced on 26 June 2026, and medical examinations were conducted on 29 June 2026. The Child Welfare Committee was informed on 28 June 2026, and a detailed fact-finding report was submitted to the Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Unit on 7 July 2026.”
The NGO said it issued a showcause notice on August 3 and a chargesheet on August 27, before launching an independent organisational inquiry on October 5.
Also, Begum received five sessions of psychological counselling and appropriate medical support in keeping with the NGo’s “commitment to employee welfare and fair treatment”, according to the statement.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More