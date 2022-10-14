Bhilistan Tiger Sena’s Mumbai chief joins AAP

Jayesh Baraf, the Mumbai president of Bhilistan Tiger Sena Association, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Valsad on Thursday.

According to a press note, Barf said he joined AAP because he was impressed by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s work in Delhi.

Saying Arvind Kejriwal walks the talk, he said, “He has promised the gift of guarantee to the people of Gujarat in every field, Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act for the tribals, MSP on five crops for farmers, protection of water, forest and land, and the guarantee that the government will maintain corruption-free governance and democracy.”

Baraf’s move came in the wake of Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party recently calling off its alliance with the AAP. BTP was born out of the Bhilistan Tiger Sena — an outfit led by Chhotubhai’s son Mahesh that ran a sustained campaign for statehood for Bhilistan, an Adivasi belt along Gujarat’s eastern border.