scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Bhilistan Tiger Sena’s Mumbai chief joins AAP

According to a press note,  Barf said he joined AAP because he was impressed by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's work in Delhi.

Bhilistan Tiger Sena Association, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsArvind Kejriwal

Jayesh Baraf, the Mumbai president of Bhilistan Tiger Sena Association, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Valsad on Thursday.

According to a press note,  Barf said he joined AAP because he was impressed by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s work in Delhi.

Saying Arvind Kejriwal walks the talk, he said, “He has promised the gift of guarantee to the people of Gujarat in every field, Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act for the tribals, MSP on five crops for farmers, protection of water, forest and land, and the guarantee that the government will maintain corruption-free governance and democracy.”

More from Ahmedabad

Baraf’s move came in the wake of Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party recently calling off its alliance with the AAP. BTP was born out of the Bhilistan Tiger Sena — an outfit led by Chhotubhai’s son Mahesh that ran a sustained campaign for statehood for Bhilistan, an Adivasi belt along Gujarat’s eastern border.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions risePremium
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions rise
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:14:28 am
Next Story

Illegal hoardings: HC asks state, BMC to take steps on panel recommendations

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement