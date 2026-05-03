Son, daughter-in-law arrested for killing elderly couple over property dispute in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

The Bhavnagar police in Gujarat Sunday arrested a man, his wife, and two accomplices for the brutal murder of his parents. They say the victims were strangled and their bodies set on fire to stage a “short-circuit” accident, driven by the son’s desperation to settle a Rs 20 lakh debt.

The police identified the arrested accused as Vimal Kishor Vaitha, his wife Hetal, and two associates from Rajkot, Aamir Khan and Munir Khan. They are accused of killing Vimal’s parents, Kishor and Rekha Vaitha.

The crime first came to light on April 19, when Vimal contacted his maternal uncles, claiming his mother was critically ill. By the time the relatives arrived in Talaja, the final rites were already underway.

Vimal told both his family and the police that a short circuit in the house had caused a fire, killing his parents while they slept. However, the complainant, Rajesh Damji Raninga, the brother of Rekha, noted that the faces of the deceased appeared severely burned despite the rest of the house remaining untouched.

Vimal gave the police the same explanation when an accidental death report was filed immediately after their death on April 19. The police sent the bodies for autopsy and later handed them over to the family for final rites. Inspector Chavda mentioned that they had ongoing concerns about the couple’s cause of death, as only the bed on which they had been sleeping had caught fire.

When the forensic report of Kishor Velji Vaitha reached the police, it stated that he had died by strangulation and not by burning. At the same time, Raninga also believed something was off about the whole tragedy, and when he learned about the cause of death of his brother-in-law, he told the police about the conversations he used to have with Kishor Vaitha.

The FIR stated that Vimal would constantly ask his parents for money and would receive it. Over time, these demands increased, and he allegedly began pressuring his parents to sell their house, shop and jewellery to give him money. But Kishor Vaitha had constantly denied these demands. Vimal and his wife Hetal had moved out of the house and moved to Rajkot.

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Police Inspector V R Chavda told the Indian Express that, based on the forensic report of Kishor Vaitha, they detained and subsequently arrested Vimal and Hetal on May 1 after booking them for murder. Vimal allegedly confessed to the killing and gave the police the names of two more people involved in the crime. On that basis, the police arrested Aamir Khan and Munir Khan from Rajkot on May 2.

On the motive for the alleged killings, Inspector Chavda said, “Vimal is in the imitation jewellery business, but he suffered massive losses and incurred a debt of Rs 20 lakh, which is why he urgently needed money to pay back these loans. He solicited the help of Aamir Khan and Munir Khan to kill his parents.”

The post-mortem of Rekha Vaitha is still awaited, and further investigation is underway.