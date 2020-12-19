Bhavnagar Municipal School Board: Order asking teachers opting out of vaccine duty to retire cancelled

The letter accompanied by the data shows nearly 15 per cent of the total teachers are 55 years and above.

Two daya after The Indian Express reported the Bhavnagar Municipal School Board’s order directing its primary teachers who had sought exemption from Covid-19 vaccination duty on medical grounds to compulsorily seek retirement, the board was directed to cancel the order and issue a fresh one.

Confirming this, Education Secretary Vinod Rao told this paper, “I have talked to the Bhavnagar commissioner (M A Gandhi) and directed him to change the order.”

On the reasons for this directive, Rao said, “It does not necessarily mean that a teacher who had sought exemption from Covid duty on medical grounds is also not fit to teach students. He may be a cancer survivor or with some comorbid conditions. So, they cannot be asked to apply for retirement merely on this basis.”

Following the report, the Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh Gujarat had demanded from the state government to cancel this order.

The December 14 order issued by the Administrative Officer of Bhavnagar Municipal School Board Yogesh Bhatt states, “With this, it is to be urgently ordered to collect medical fitness certificate of such teachers who have got their orders cancelled. Also teachers above the age of 55 years who are unable to perform their duties will be motivated to take voluntary retirement. If some teacher is found unfit to perform this duty, they will have to mandatorily apply for retirement so that they can avail retirement benefits on time.”

The order issued was with reference to the recent development where “many municipal corporation board teachers have got their orders for the work of Covid-19 vaccination survey cancelled citing physically-mentally unfit” citing ‘”due to such unfit teachers there is fear to leave a negative effect on students’ education.”.

Nearly 30-32 teachers out of 650 teachers employed at 65 schools with the Bhavnagar municipal school board had applied for exemption from Covid-19 vaccination duty citing medical grounds.

The Administrative Officer had blamed it on the high average age of teachers for his order. Earlier this week, he had also written to the director of primary education, Bhavnagar Municipal Commissioner and school board chairman requesting for fresh recruitment states “with the average age of 45 years and above teachers find it difficult to use technology and smart classes.”

The letter accompanied by the data shows nearly 15 per cent of the total teachers are 55 years and above. Out of 650 total teachers, 93 fall into this category. Similarly, more than 200 teachers are 50 years and above of age.

