4 more arrested in Bhavnagar hooch tragedy

THE STATE Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police on Thursday said that on August 25 and 26, they arrested four more persons accused in the Bhavnagar hooch tragedy where the sale of Methanol-laced liquor had led to 13 deaths and left more than 60 in the hospital.

This brought the total number of accused in the case to 31 as the police began apprehending all those involved in the supply chain of the chemical, other ingredients and equipment used to brew the toxic drink, package them in 300 bottles of a famous brand of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and sell them to unwitting victims in the dry state.

Sources confirmed that the SMC on August 25 arrested the 28th accused Ishwarbha Devrajbha Gadhvi from Kutch and then received eight days’ remand from a local court.

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A day later, on August 26, the SMC apprehended three more persons from other states and were in the process of bringing them to Gujarat on transit warrants on August 27.

A statement issued by the SMC on Thursday said, “During the investigation, we looked into questions such as the origin of the methanol and other chemicals and how they were transported to Bhavnagar. In that regard, the SMC sent different teams to investigate and these teams have apprehended the accused persons who were involved in supplying the alleged poisonous liquor and the methanol.”

“After a thorough investigation, it has been established that this methanol was illegally supplied by Pramodkumar Budakoti, a resident of Delhi, to Rohit Pradhan and Keshav Jatav, residents of Delhi. In turn, Rohit Pradhan and Keshav Jatav, along with other accused, delivered the Methanol to the godown of the transport company in Ahmedabad,” said the SMC statement.

All three accused were arrested by the State Monitoring Cell with the help of Delhi Police. The process of getting the remand of these three accused and bringing them to Gujarat is underway.

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The SMC had arrested 13 on August 21, one more on August 22, and then 13 more including retail bootleggers on August 23. This was followed by one arrest on August 25 and 3 latest arrests on August 26, taking the total to 31 arrests. Notably, one of the main accused in this case, the alleged brewer of the tainted liquor – Narendrasinh Yadav alias Doctor – died on August 18 after consuming the toxic product.

Further investigation remains underway.