Bhavnagar hooch tragedy: Chargesheet over 1 lakh pages, Gujarat Police turns to technology – USB drives

THE GUJARAT Police, in a possible first instance, especially in a prohibition case, had to use USB drives to share the chargesheet of the hooch tragedy investigation in Bhavnagar, with various officials as the length of the document is said to have exceeded one lakh pages.

Sources told The Sunday Express on Saturday that the first chargesheet in the case was filed on November 5 in a Bhavnagar court, just 14 days before the 90-day time limit of three months in which the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) was required to file it in accordance with the law.

The chargesheet was filed against 42 arrested accused persons, including a police constable. However, supplementary chargesheets in the case are inevitable as the SMC has shown that at least 10 other persons accused in the 14 deaths in Bhavnagar back in August this year, continue to be on the run and absconding from the law.