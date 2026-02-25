Bhavnagar gets connectivity boost; bookings for direct flights to Navi Mumbai to start on Wednesday

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Direct flights from Bhavnagar, Gujarat to Navi Mumbai that were closed due to technical reasons will resume from March 29 for which bookings will start on February 25.
Following the guidelines of the Central Government, IndiGo Airlines decided to start two daily flights (ATR aircraft) between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The flights will depart from Bhavnagar to Navi Mumbai at 8.35 am and 8.50 pm.
According to the State government, the decision was taken after Bhavnagar MP and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Bambhaniya made a representation to the Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu.
Keeping in mind the demands of the locals, Bambhaniya also held phased meetings with the Union Minister of State, Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol and with various airlines, the State Government added. The air services are set to resume under the UDAN scheme in Bhavnagar.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inaugurated the Capital’s first-ever green waste processing plant to convert horticulture waste into compost for reuse. This addresses a long-pending concern raised by RWAs, schools, and local residents. The government plans to establish more such facilities in every district for efficient waste management.