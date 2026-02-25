Bhavnagar gets connectivity boost; bookings for direct flights to Navi Mumbai to start on Wednesday

According to the State government, the decision was taken after Bhavnagar MP and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Bambhaniya made a representation to the Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu.

Direct flights from Bhavnagar, Gujarat to Navi Mumbai that were closed due to technical reasons will resume from March 29 for which bookings will start on February 25.

Following the guidelines of the Central Government, IndiGo Airlines decided to start two daily flights (ATR aircraft) between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The flights will depart from Bhavnagar to Navi Mumbai at 8.35 am and 8.50 pm.

According to the State government, the decision was taken after Bhavnagar MP and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Bambhaniya made a representation to the Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu.