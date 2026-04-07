Bhavnagar drama: Former BJP corporator joins Congress citing ‘safety concerns’, returns to saffron-fold hours later

Amid intense political activity ahead of the April 26 local body elections in Gujarat, Bhavnagar witnessed an interesting turn of events on Monday with a former BJP corporator joining the Congress and returning to the saffron-fold hours later.
While joining the Congress, former BJP corporator Sejal Gohel, 30, alleged that she was not feeling safe in the BJP despite being a corporator. Speaking to media persons, she also raised the menace of bootleggers in the city.
Sejal, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was a BJP corporator from Ward No 3 of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation between 2021 and 2026.
After returning to the BJP hours later, Sejal said she was beguiled by some Congress leaders, a charge denied by the party.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Sejal who is Class XII passout, said, “I was a bit beguiled by some Congress leaders and committed the mistake. I did that under their (Congress leaders’) impression. But when I realised my mistake, I returned to the party (BJP).”
Asked about the Congress leaders who allegedly beguiled her, Sejal claimed that she does not know the names.
President of Bhavnagar City Congress Manoharsinh Gohil rejected Sejal’s allegations.
“She (Sejal) had come to us on her own volition. She was in our contact for the past 3-4 months. We never called her. She came to me yesterday along with two of our ward leaders. I told her that she could join Congress, but we would not be able to give her any commitment (including that of giving her a party ticket),” Manoharsinh Gohil told The Indian Express.
“She herself admitted that the reason behind joining Congress was her own safety concerns. We have never tried to tell her what to speak to the media. We did not even try to call her even afterwards. Whatever pressure she might have faced, only she would know,” Gohil said.
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The elections in 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 zilla panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat are scheduled on April 26, and the results will be declared on April 28.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More