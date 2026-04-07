Bhavnagar drama: Former BJP corporator joins Congress citing ‘safety concerns’, returns to saffron-fold hours later

Amid intense political activity ahead of the April 26 local body elections in Gujarat, Bhavnagar witnessed an interesting turn of events on Monday with a former BJP corporator joining the Congress and returning to the saffron-fold hours later.

While joining the Congress, former BJP corporator Sejal Gohel, 30, alleged that she was not feeling safe in the BJP despite being a corporator. Speaking to media persons, she also raised the menace of bootleggers in the city.

Sejal, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was a BJP corporator from Ward No 3 of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation between 2021 and 2026.

After returning to the BJP hours later, Sejal said she was beguiled by some Congress leaders, a charge denied by the party.