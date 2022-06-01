Bhavnagar: Car rams into truck, 4 dead

Four people died in a road accident in Bhavnagar city early on Wednesday after a speeding car in which the victims were travelling collided with a truck.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am near Sandhiya Valu Fatak (railway crossing) on the Navabandar Bhavnagar road in Bhavnagar city after a speeding Swift car at a roundabout lost control and hit a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased were identified as Haresh Rathod (24), Rahul Rathod (20), Dharmesh Chauhan (24) and Dharmesh Parmar (23), all residents of Bhavnagar city. According to the police, Haresh was driving the car and the deceased were returning home from the Navabandar area.

“I was returning from Nirma Factory in Navabandar and headed towards Bhavnagar when near Sandhiya Valu Fatak, a white coloured Swift car was coming at full speed. Instead of taking the turn at the roundabout, the driver took the vehicle on the wrong side and in the process hit a divider on the road and crashed head on to my truck,” Raju Kantaria, the driver of the dumper truck that met with the accident, told the police.

Taking cognizance, the police lodged an FIR against the deceased Haresh Rathod under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence at Ghogha Road police station. “After a post-mortem at Bhavnagar Civil Hospital, the bodies have been returned to the families,” a police official at Ghogha Road police station said.