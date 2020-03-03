Gujarat: Bodies of two boys exhumed after parents suspect foul play

The bodies of the two boys were taken to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city on Sunday and later handed over back to their families. (Representational Image) The bodies of the two boys were taken to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city on Sunday and later handed over back to their families. (Representational Image)

Around two and a half months after two minor boys were found dead inside an open well on an agricultural field in Goriyali village of Ghogha taluka in Bhavnagar district, their bodies were exhumed by police on Sunday after their parents alleged foul play. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

Ghoghal police exhumed the bodies of Vivek Tulsibhai Jambucha (6) and Pradeep alias Paras Ashwin Jambucha (5) on Sunday, after their parents suspected their sons could have been murdered.

“They gave a written application around four days ago alleging the two boys had not accidentally slipped in a well and drowned, but that they could have been murdered. They suspect one Kamuben Lakhmanbhai Jambucha was responsible. Based on that application, we registered a case of accidental death on March 1 and exhumed their bodies for conducting post mortem. We are waiting for the report for conducting further investigation,” Ghogha police sub-inspector (PSI) PR Solanki told The Indian Express on Monday.

The PSI said that Kamuben is the wife of Lakhmanbhai Jambucha, the brother of the boys’ grandfather Tejabhai Jambucha. “Now, parents of the boys suspect that Kamuben was responsible for the boys’ deaths due to some family dispute,” added Solanki.

The two boys, who were first cousins, were found floating in an open well on their family’s agricultural field on December 14 last year. The incident had come to light after Kamuben had raised an alarm. The boys were rushed to Sir Thakhtasinhji General Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

“However, their parents did not suspect any foul play at that time and therefore opted not to perform autopsies that time. Therefore, inquest panchnama was not done and police had not taken cognisance of the incident,” Solanki added.

