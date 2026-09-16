Two children die after falling into water-filled drains in Gujarat’s Bharuch

Two children died after falling into water-filled drains in separate incidents in Bharuch district, police said on Wednesday.

Vihan Rathod (2), son of Shaileshbhai Rathod, went missing while playing near his home in the Navinagari area of Machhasara village in Amod taluka on Tuesday night.

Following a search, the child was found in an open stormwater drain in the village. He was taken to the Amod Community Health Center, where doctors declared him dead. Amod police inspector R B Karmathiya said, “ The boy fell into the open manhole while playing near his house.”

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Local BJP MLA D K Swami visited Machhasara to meet the bereaved family.