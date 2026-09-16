Two children die after falling into water-filled drains in Gujarat’s Bharuch

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Two children died after falling into water-filled drains in separate incidents in Bharuch district, police said on Wednesday.
Vihan Rathod (2), son of Shaileshbhai Rathod, went missing while playing near his home in the Navinagari area of Machhasara village in Amod taluka on Tuesday night.
Following a search, the child was found in an open stormwater drain in the village. He was taken to the Amod Community Health Center, where doctors declared him dead. Amod police inspector R B Karmathiya said, “ The boy fell into the open manhole while playing near his house.”
Local BJP MLA D K Swami visited Machhasara to meet the bereaved family.
On Wednesday morning, Arohi Vasava (4), daughter of Ashok Vasava, a resident of Modaliya village in Valia taluka, fell into an open gutter while playing near her house, police said. Her friends informed her parents about the incident, and they immediately took her out and found her unconscious. She was immediately taken to a Civil hospital in Rajpipla, where she was declared dead.
Valia police had lodged an accidental complaint and started a probe.
Sources said that the gram panchayat had made a drainage line but left the manhole area open.
Valia Police Inspector R D Chaudhary said, “The minor was playing outside her home when she fell into the open manhole, which was recently made and the covering lid was not placed. We have lodged an accidental death case.”
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