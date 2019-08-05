Bharuch: Three girls die as wall collapses on their hut, mother critical

Three girl children aged seven, five and two died in a village in Bharuch on Sunday morning when the wall of an adjoining house collapsed on their kuchcha hut on Sunday morning in the impact of the heavy rain.

The incident occurred in Nandeda village of Vagra Taluka around 8.30 am on Sunday when the family of five persons were having breakfast together.

Vagra Police Station officer in-charge JK Dangar said the girls were crushed inside the hut as it could not withstand the impact as the wall fell on it.

“Their parents also received major injuries in the accident. All five victims were taken to the civil hospital in Bharuch, where a team of doctors declared the three girls brought dead,” the officer said.

The deceased children have been identified Teenal (7), Jeenal (5) and Krishna (2). The parents Narendrasinh and Ranjan Ben are daily-wager labourers, police said.

“Both Narendra and Ranjan are currently admitted in Civil Hospital of Bharuch. Narendra is out of danger while Ranjan is in extremely critical condition,” Dangar said.