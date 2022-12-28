Two priests from UP among three killed in Bharuch road accident

Three persons, including two priests and a pick-up van driver, were killed and seven others injured after their van rammed a roadside tree at Netrang taluka in Bharuch district on Wednesday.

Police said, a group of 10 priests were on their way to Ramanand Ashram at Vejalpore taluka, Navsari district, from Rajpipla in Narmada district. When the vehicle was crossing Kambodiya village on Netrang road in Bharuch, the driver, Rakesh Sonkar (41), lost control of the steering and hit a tree.

All the 10 priests and the driver incurred injuries and were rushed to a Primary Health Centre at Netrang by a few passersby.

The driver was declared dead on arrival, while five priests with major injuries were rushed to a civil hospital in Rajpipla, Narmada district. Two priests — Vedanti Guruji Vaishnav (55) and Keshavdas Vaishnav (45)— died later. The others were discharged after primary treatment.

Mahavirdas Vaishnav lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered against Sonkar under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(a) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Netrang police sub-inspector S V Chudasma said, the priest were on their way from Rajpipla in Netrang to Navsari. “All of them are from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and were on a tour to Gujarat.”