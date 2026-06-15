After rally, memorandum to collector seeks to ‘preserve original identity’ of Bharuch mosque

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A large number of people claiming to be followers of the 12th century saint Chakradhar Swami took out a rally in Bharuch on Monday and handed over a memorandum to the district collector demanding the “preservation of original identity” of the 700-year-old Jama Masjid – claiming that it was an ancient Jain temple and the birthplace of the saint who had moved to Maharashtra later.
The foot march happened days after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the mosque, wrote to the district administration to not allow any “large gathering” on June 10, even as the campaign was building up.
Under the banner of temple Shri Chakradhar Swami National Heritage Conservation Committee and several Jain organisations, a march was organised from Hostel ground to the district collectorate, covering nearly a kilometre.
Several followers of Chakradhar Swami from Amravati and other districts in Maharashtra participated along with local residents, holding placards and banners. Among the participants was Bhavesh Patel, who was released on bail after his conviction in the Ajmer Dargah blast case of 2007 investigated by the National Investigation Agency. Patel had by then become a self-styled godman, assuming the name of “Swami Muktanand”.
The representatives handed a memorandum to Bharuch Collector Navnath Gavhane and demanded preservation of the monument to its original structure.
The memorandum states that a drive was carried out to create public awareness in Gujarat and Maharashtra by the followers of Chakradhar Swami from May 18-23 . Signatures of over 35,000 were taken, along with their mobile phone numbers.
Muktanand Swami alias Bhavesh Patel of Bharuch said, “The Jama masjid has its origin in the birthplace of an ancient Jain temple, and the birthplace of Swami Chakradhar of Maharashtra. The Islamic rulers had converted the monument into a mosque. The Masjid is presently under the possession of the ASI. We have come to know that the rules and regulations of the ASI are not followed, as some people are involved in making changes in the existing structure. Actions should be taken against those who are involved in alterations or changes made to the historically protected monument.”
Bharuch district collector Dr. Navnath Gavhane said, “ There is no law-and-order situation. District Superintendent of Police, District magistrate office and ASI (Archeological Survey of India) officials are maintaining it. We have appealed to people to refrain from making any generalised comments about the monument or believing in rumours and misunderstandings. The ASI is a competent authority to decide about the monument.”
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