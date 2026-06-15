After rally, memorandum to collector seeks to ‘preserve original identity’ of Bharuch mosque

A large number of people claiming to be followers of the 12th century saint Chakradhar Swami took out a rally in Bharuch on Monday and handed over a memorandum to the district collector demanding the “preservation of original identity” of the 700-year-old Jama Masjid – claiming that it was an ancient Jain temple and the birthplace of the saint who had moved to Maharashtra later.

The foot march happened days after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the mosque, wrote to the district administration to not allow any “large gathering” on June 10, even as the campaign was building up.

Under the banner of temple Shri Chakradhar Swami National Heritage Conservation Committee and several Jain organisations, a march was organised from Hostel ground to the district collectorate, covering nearly a kilometre.