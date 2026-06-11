Bharuch man stabs daughter-in-law, her mother to death, attempts suicide: Police

A 60-YEAR-OLD MAN allegedly stabbed to death his daughter-in-law (son’s wife) and her mother in Bharuch town and later tried to kill himself using the same knife, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Dr Abbas Jhanorwala, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable, officers said. Police identified the two deceased women as Alifiya (35) and Shehnaz Namakwala (60).

According to the Bharuch police, the incident took place when Abbas’s son Dr Yusuf Jhanorwala, a resident of Kothi area in Bharuch, went to his clinic near his residence, leaving his wife Alifiya at home. Yusuf has been living in a separate house for the past few years due to frequent arguments between his parents and Alifiya earlier.

On Wednesday afternoon, Abbas reached the house in Kothi and entered into an argument with Alifiya that soon turned violent. He allegedly attacked her using a knife he had brought with him, killing her on the spot, and fled.

Abbas then went to Alifiya’s parents’ residence in Voharwad and found that her mother, Shehnaz Namakwala, was alone in the house as her husband, Abdul Hussain Namakwala, was at his shop.

Police said Abbas quarrelled with Shehnaz and later attacked her with the same knife, killing her instantly. Abbas later allegedly inflicted multiple knife blows on himself in an apparent suicide attempt, police said.

Later, Shehnaz’s husband Abdul returned home for lunch and found his wife lying in a pool of blood and Abbas in an injured condition on the floor. He immediately informed his son-in-law (Yusuf) and also called an ambulance. Shehnaz was taken to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead and Abbas was admitted for treatment. Yusuf tried to reach Alifiya on the phone but got no response, following which he went to his house and found her dead body. Yusuf Jhanorwala then contacted the Bharuch police.

A police team reached Yusuf’s house and, after speaking with neighbours, found that Abbas was the last person to visit the house.

Story continues below this ad

Abdul Hussan Namakwala registered a complaint against Abbas at the Bharuch B Division police station. Police booked Abbas on charges of murder and started a probe.

Bharuch Deputy Superintendent of Police M M Ganguly said, “There was a family dispute between Alifiya and her in-laws over some issues. Dr Yusuf and his wife (Alifiya) have been staying in a separate house for the last few years. We suspect that a quarrel may have occurred recently between Alifiya and her father-in-law, Abbas Jhanorwala, that may have driven him to kill her and her mother.”

He added, “The accused inflicted repeated blows using a knife on both his hands and later tried to slit his own throat but failed. Further investigation is underway.”