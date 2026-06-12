ASI sounds alarm over right-wing rally, seeks protection for Jami Masjid in Bharuch

As videos calling for a mass gathering at Bharuch’s historic Jami Masjid spread across social media, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sounded an alarm, urging the district administration to prevent any gathering that could threaten communal harmony or damage the protected monument.

Signed by the superintending archaeologist of ASI Vadodara Circle, a letter dated June 10 (Wednesday) and addressed to the Bharuch collector and district magistrate, requests that “necessary steps” be taken to safeguard the Jami Masjid, a centrally protected monument, ahead of a “large gathering” planned by a right-wing organisation named Rashtriya Dharohar Sanrakshan Samiti.

The right-wing body has been coordinating signature drives and public events in Bharuch since May 18 as part of a “campaign to reclaim” the centuries-old mosque as a Jain religious site.

On Friday, over 2,000 people gathered at the mosque to offer Jummah prayers, which was at least four times the usual number, sources said. This was said to be in response to the call for a rally given by one Bhavesh Patel, who was convicted, and was out on bail, in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast, they added.

ASI letter

The letter, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, describes Bharuch Jami Masjid as a living “Monument of National Importance”, listed under the Gazette Notification dated May 26, 1909. The ASI letter refers to information it has received from Maulana Qureshi Gulam Mustafa, president of the Masjid, and notes that videos and messages circulating on social media platforms were calling on people to assemble in large numbers at the protected monument, and flagged the possibility of an untoward incident given the sensitive nature of the site.

The letter states, “…there is a possibility of a large gathering at the protected monument on June 15 and videos are getting viral in the social media platforms… As the monument is sensitive in nature, there is a likelihood of an untoward incident. Such gatherings may also pose a risk to the communal harmony and physical damage to the monument.”

Jami Masjid trustees

On Thursday, multiple representations were filed by the trustees of Jami Masjid with the Bharuch district administration and the police, citing serious apprehension about public order ahead of the June 15 gathering. In the representation, the trustees have pointed out that the Jami Masjid has functioned as an active place of worship for Muslims for several generations and is also a registered Waqf.

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The trustees have submitted that “a campaign disputing the religious character of the monument has been gaining traction on social media over the past several months,” and flagged specific incidents, such as the March 3, 2026, incident of an alleged attempt to perform non-Muslim religious rituals within the monument premises.

The ASI had already requested adequate security arrangements and preventive measures from district authorities following that incident. The ASI has now also asked the district collector to unlock the exit gate of the monument on Fridays, to permit the continuance of religious observances by the Muslim community, referring to a September 2025 letter in this regard.

Bharuch collector N K Gavhane told this newspaper that the district administration was coordinating with all relevant agencies and that the situation remains under control. “The monument is managed and protected by the ASI. There is no law-and-order trouble. Bharuch’s SP office, SDM office, and the ASI are maintaining it. We have appealed to people to refrain from making any generalised comments about the monument or believing in rumours and misunderstandings,” he added.

The Jami Masjid, situated near the Malbari Darwaza in the Kotparsi area of Bharuch city, has stood for over 700 years.

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The sources said that five mosques were situated within a 50-to-100-meter area of the Jami Masjid.

Talking to the Indian Express, Abdul Kamthi, a trustee of the Jami Masjid, said, “Over the last several months, a series of developments have taken place that were orchestrated by Bhavesh Patel, who also goes by Manaknand Swami Maharaj Sudarshan Nagrajbaba, Gaurang Rana and their accomplices. These developments have created grave apprehension amongst the trustees, worshippers, and locals.”

“Bhavesh and his aides have asked for police permission for ‘shankhnad’ and prayers at the monument. They have also sought permission for a rally to the mosque. We have requested the police not to permit them as it would damage the communal harmony in the area.”