Bharuch: Five men asked my name and beat me up, says Mumbai youth

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a group of five youths after they inquired about his name and found out his community in Bharuch on Saturday. Bharuch police registered complaint on Sunday and are looking for the accused.

According to the complaint filed by Faisal Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar in Andheri West, Mumbai, the incident took place Saturday evening when he left his work place, a company that manufactures tyres at Jolwa village in Dahej, Bharuch, to purchase something from a hardware shop. Faisal joined the company as supervisor on July 6.

He told The Indian Express, “I left on my bike and after crossing around 100 metres, I saw five youths in a verbal duel with another youth who was travelling on bike. I did not pay attention and tried to pass through the side when the men, speaking local language, caught hold of me and asked my name. When I said my name, they asked which company I was working for. I gave the company’s address when three of them started slapping me. When I asked what was my fault, they replied with fists. Somehow I managed to escape from the spot as my bike was on. I hid myself at a distance and informed a colleague, Imtiyaz Shaikh, about the incident.”

According to Faisal, after three of the five youths went away from the spot, he thought of returning to the company for safety. However, the other two men who were present on the spot, again stopped Faisal and beating him up and kicked him. “I took out my belt in defence but they caught hold of it and beat me with it. I left my bike and ran to the company gate. They chased me and beat me up again. The company security guards, instead of helping me, escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, the other three men joined them and forced me into an autorickshaw, took me to a lonely place nearby and again beat me up. They left me there when they were tired.”

Faisal called up his colleagues who took him to Patel Welfare Hospital in Bharuch by night. The hospital authorities informed police about the incident.

Dahej police personnel reached the hospital on Sunday and took his statements and registered a case against five unknown men under IPC sections 323, 504, 114 and 506(2). Faisal Khan took discharge from the hospital on Monday and left for his home in Mumbai.

Dahej police sub-inspector, SN Patil, said, “We have recorded the statements of the victim and lodged complaint against five youths. We came to know that all the youths who were speaking Gujarati are from nearby Galanda village. We have checked CCTV cameras of the company and found that the victim was beaten up by five youths. We have launched a search for them.”

A contractor with the company said on condition of anonymity, “I was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai when the incident happened. I returned to Dahej from Mumbai only today (Monday) afternoon and I am trying to get information about the incident. I met Faisal and will verify it with the other people working in the unit. When the incident took place there were 70 people working in the firm. At present it is difficult to say anything about the incident. Police are investigating.”