Bharuch fishermen rescue 2 dolphins stuck in water creek

The boat maintenance supervisor, Shabbir Sodha, heard a noise and soon spotted the two dolphins.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratMar 10, 2026 07:42 PM IST
The incident took place on Sunday.
A group of fishermen in Bharuch rescued two dolphins trapped in a water creek along the sea banks and later released them in the sea.

A video – purportedly of the two dolphins being rescued – surfaced on social media and was widely circulated.
Sources said the incident took place on Sunday, when seven fishermen of ‘Al Haideri’ Boat were busy with maintenance work of the boat, along the banks of the sea at Dahej village in Bharuch.

The boat maintenance supervisor, Shabbir Sodha, heard a noise and soon spotted the two dolphins. Sodha called his co-workers and using a rope, they rescued the dolphins and later released them.

Sodha said, “Due to the high tide, the dolphins may have ended up in the small creek-like area. We tied a rope around the dolphins’ and reeled them some distance in the sea water and later untied the rope. The dolphins then swam deep into the sea water. We are on Ramzan fast and it was hard work to pull the dolphins, with the temperature at 39 degree Celsius. We enjoyed doing such work as in this holy month, we saved the lives of the two dolphins.”

An official with the Bharuch forest department said that they have sent a team to the spot, after seeing the video of the incident.

