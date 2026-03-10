Bharuch fishermen rescue 2 dolphins stuck in water creek

A group of fishermen in Bharuch rescued two dolphins trapped in a water creek along the sea banks and later released them in the sea.

A video – purportedly of the two dolphins being rescued – surfaced on social media and was widely circulated.

Sources said the incident took place on Sunday, when seven fishermen of ‘Al Haideri’ Boat were busy with maintenance work of the boat, along the banks of the sea at Dahej village in Bharuch.

The boat maintenance supervisor, Shabbir Sodha, heard a noise and soon spotted the two dolphins. Sodha called his co-workers and using a rope, they rescued the dolphins and later released them.