5 workers killed in explosion at Gujarat chemical plant; operations suspended

Five workers were killed and five others were critically injured in a powerful explosion at a chemical plant in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

The blast occurred around 11 pm at Synzeal Pharmachem in Saykha Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) during a hydrogenation process, scattering machinery across the premises and triggering panic in the surrounding industrial area, officials said.

Officials said the impact was felt well beyond the factory premises, with the sound reportedly heard up to 15 km away. A tractor parked about 200 metres from the plant suffered a burst tyre, while structures at neighbouring industrial units were shaken by the force of the blast, officials of the fire department said.