5 workers killed in explosion at Gujarat chemical plant; operations suspended

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The blast occurred at Synzeal Pharmachem in Gujarat's Saykha GIDC during a hydrogenation process.

Written by: Aditi Raja
3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 02:32 PM IST
gujarat chemical plant explosionOfficials said the impact of the explosion at the chemical plant in Bharuch was felt well beyond the factory premises, with the sound reportedly heard up to 15 km away.
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Five workers were killed and five others were critically injured in a powerful explosion at a chemical plant in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

The blast occurred around 11 pm at Synzeal Pharmachem in Saykha Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) during a hydrogenation process, scattering machinery across the premises and triggering panic in the surrounding industrial area, officials said.

Officials said the impact was felt well beyond the factory premises, with the sound reportedly heard up to 15 km away. A tractor parked about 200 metres from the plant suffered a burst tyre, while structures at neighbouring industrial units were shaken by the force of the blast, officials of the fire department said.

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The possibility of a gas leak following the explosion was not ruled out as people reported irritation in their eyes through the night.

Bharuch district administration has issued a notice to the company directing it to suspend operations with immediate effect, pending further action.

Bharuch Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manisha Manani, Vagra police personnel, officials from the revenue administration and fire services reached the site soon after the incident.

The workers killed in the incident have been identified as Bhavik Vasava, Arjun Kumar, Aniket Kumar, Jaydeep Patel and Vrund Talaviya. The injured workers –Priyanshu Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Pratik Prajapati, Mausam Kumar and Shiv Dayal — are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bharuch, and their condition is reported to be critical.

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Around 20 workers were present at the factory at the time of the blast.

SynZeal Headquartered in Ahmedabad, SynZeal was established in 2011 and is certified to ISO standards

Bharuch District Collector N K Gavhane told The Indian Express that they are awaiting the preliminary report to initiate further action. “As of now, the exact cause of the explosion is not known. But we have been told that the hydrogenation process involved the (highly flammable) hydrogen gas… So far, the casualties are five people.”

The Industrial Safety and Health Department has initiated an investigation into the accident.

The investigation is expected to examine the cause that led to the explosion and whether industrial safety requirements were being followed. The plant reportedly began operations in May, raising questions about the safety arrangements in place at the relatively new facility.

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Also read | 4 killed, 10 injured as boiler explodes in Andhra Pradesh pharma factory

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, SynZeal was established in 2011 and is certified to ISO standards, according to the company website. The company produces stable isotope-labelled products, metabolites and specialised research materials for pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The company is also described as being recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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