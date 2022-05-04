Bharti Ashram chief seer goes missing, police launch probe

The Vadodara city police have begun a probe after the presiding seer of the Bharti Ashram trust, Mahamandaleshwar Hariharanand, went missing from Vadodara on April 30.

The probe was launched after the police received an application from a disciple of the seer, who claimed Hariharanand had left Garudeshwar to visit a doctor and has been missing since.

A CCTV footage scanned by the police has shown that the seer was last spotted walking from Kapurai junction towards Tarsali on April 30. However, he was not seen in any further CCTV cameras located along the route.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Vadodara, Yashpal Jaganiya said that teams had been formed to track down the seer. Jaganiya said, “On probing we learned that the seer visited Vadodara on April 30 and met one of his other disciples in the Wadi area. Thereafter, he asked this person from Vadodara to drop him off at Kapurai junction, from where he intended to travel back to Garudeshwar, where he lived.”

“However, he did not reach the mutt in Garudeshwar… On scanning CCTV footage, we spotted him on one of the cameras of April 30, walking from Kapurai junction to Tarsali — which is the opposite direction from Narmada district. But, shortly after, he was not traceable,” he added.

Hariharanand is the current President of the Bharti Ashram, a Junagadh-based trust originally, and was appointed by his predecessor Bharati Bapu. Since he has gone missing a video of Hariharanand has also surfaced, in which he is seen expressing his anguish at the alleged controversy over the possession of the Bharti Ashram in Sarkhej in Ahmedabad.

In the video, Hariharanand can be heard saying, “I am being pressured because the will is in my name. They even forged another will to challenge my standing in the case. They want to spoil my name and have been threatening me. I am tired and have decided to leave.”