Bharatsinh Solanki set to walk out of hospital after 101 days

Solanki was undergoing treatment at CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad after testing Covid-19 positive. (Express Photo)

After 101 days, former Union minister and former Congress MP from Anand, Bharatsinh Solanki, is set to walk out of CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad where he has been undergoing treatment since June-end, after testing positive for Covid-19. A release from the hospital claimed his stay in hospital due to Covid-19 was the “longest in Asia” by a Covid patient.

Solanki, who recovered from Covid-19 sometime in August was on ventilator support for 51 days and thereafter in rehabilitation in the hospital. The former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president tested positive for Covid-19 on June 21, two days after contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

On Wednesday, GPCC president and Solanki’s cousin, Amit Chavda, shared a picture of Solanki from his hospital room on Tuesday interacting with other Congress leaders — Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and AICC’s Gujarat party incharge Rajeev Satav, who visited him.

Solanki was put on ventilator support mid-July and he underwent an intensive rehabilitation and physiotherapy since the first week of September, his spokesperson said. Solanki, who was first admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara after testing positive was shifted to CIMS a week later in June, after he developed complications.

“He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilator and BiPAP after suffering a lung collapse. The doctors gradually reduced his dependence on ventilator as he began responding to treatment,” his spokesperson Lalit Patel said. While Solanki was unavailable for comments on Wednesday, he is expected to share his experience in the hospital on Thursday, in presence of the doctors who treated him.

