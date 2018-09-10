Bharat Bandh today, Congress hits out at BJP govt for ‘fleecing `11 lakh crore as fuel tax’

Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Rajeev Satav Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Rajeev Satav

The Congress on Sunday urged the people of Gujarat to make Monday’s Bharat bandh a success and accused the Centre of revising excise duty on petrol and diesel twelve times leading to a sharp spike in their prices.

The party will observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm.

Addressing mediapersons here, Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Rajeev Satav and state Congress president Amit Chavda said that the bandh would be observed peacefully without disturbing any essential service and emergency medical services. Satav said that his party had been asking the BJP government to bring petrol and diesel under the GST to ease the tax burden on people. “Bringing petrol and diesel under GST could reduce the price by Rs 10-15 per litre,” he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised a corruption-free India when he came to power in 2014, but after four and half years, we see that he only ended up helping his rich friends become richer by Rs 1,30,000 lakh crore… The Congress has come forward to give voice to people’s woes by giving this bandh call,” he said.

“Since May 2014, excise duty on petrol has gone up by 211.7 per cent, on diesel by 443.06 per cent,” he said, adding that this hit the country’s economy badly.

Mocking at the government’s claim that GDP was growing, Satav said that real GDP was gas, diesel and petrol, which was growing in the country.

Talking to reporters in Rajkot, former union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde slammed the government over rise in fuel prices and blamed its “stubborn” stand for this.

“The government has earned over Rs 11 lakh crore through taxation on fuel… The government has power to reduce prices. It appears the government lacks co-ordination with oil companies which has resulted in the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas on a daily basis,” Shinde said.

He added that twelve countries were importing petrol and diesel at cheaper rates from India, while people here were made to suffer due to constant price rise.

