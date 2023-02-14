Bhagwat Vidyapeeth in Ahmedabad observes ‘cow hug day’

Even as the Animal Welfare Board withdrew the circular to celebrate Valentine’s Day as “Cow hug day”, at Ahmedabad’s Bhagwat Vidyapeeth, about 15 of its cows and calves were “hugged” by over 100 visitors on Tuesday.

Anandkrushna Shastri, 22, and great-grandson of Krushnashankar Shastri, the founder of Bhagwat Vidyapeeth said, “We have been planning this day since we heard the news about the proposal to celebrate the cow-hug day. Our organisation works in accordance with sanatan (eternal) culture, and we take care of about 250 cows here, in addition to various calves and bulls.”

Shastri added that the event was celebrated in a mandap where over hundreds of people came from different cities in India and some from abroad.

“There were about 15 cows and calves, which were visited by those who belong to Vaishnav community. We held aarti, and recited mantras given in our holy books for cows, followed by serving of buttermilk, ghee, and other dairy products made out of the milk of these cows. The gaushala, or the cowshed was specially cleaned and decorated,” said Shastri.

Shastri believes that as Valentine’s Day is celebrated to show affection for the loved ones in western culture, one can show the love to Lord Krishna through cows.

“Such an activity brings one close to the god, as our holy books tell us that the god himself resides in these animals, and we also consider cows as our mother,” added Shastri.

One of the visitors, Dhruv Dalal, 50, a businessman in Ahmedabad said, “It was so peaceful after hugging the cow. I have heard about this in the news, and wanted to experience it. And it is very important to develop such a bond through these events in children. This can definitely replace the western culture of Valentine’s Day.”

Advertisement

Another visitor, Jigna Dave, 40, said, “I was there with my children and they also enjoyed themselves. It is in sync with our culture.”