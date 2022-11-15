scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshows in Junagadh, Gir Somnath

Somnath, where the AAP has fielded Vala, is currently represented by Congress MLA Vimal Chudasma, who is contesting this time from the same seat. Solanki is contesting from Junagadh.

On his third day of Saurashtra visit, Mann also held roadshows in Talala in Gir Somnath district and Manavadar in Junagadh district. (PTI File)

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held roadshows in Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts on Monday, in support of party candidates Jagmal Vala and Devendra Solanki.

Claiming that the party had given opportunity to “common people” to contest elections, Mann said, “According to the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, everyone has the right to vote and contest elections. That is why we offer tickets to common people those without any political background.”

“The first step that you took was the step of change… Today the decision has been made, only (nomination) papers are left to be filed,” said Mann in Somnath.

On his third day of Saurashtra visit, Mann also held roadshows in Talala in Gir Somnath district and Manavadar in Junagadh district.

“Seven months ago in Punjab, people came out like this, and those with money did not get to know. We got 92 out of 117 seats. Of these 82 were first-time MLAs who were the sons and daughters of a common household. Do you think that in BJP and Congress you have any chance of getting a ticket,” said Mann.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:23:21 am
