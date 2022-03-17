Bhagwad Gita to be part of Gujarat school curriculum

In a move towards incorporating National Education Policy 2020 in school education, the Gujarat government has announced to include the values and principles of Bhagwad Gita in school curriculum from June 2022.

The initiative will be part of introducing Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in its government primary and secondary schools. Announcing this in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said school students should “have an understanding of Gita and its shlokas”.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A Government Resolution (GR) issued soon after the announcement states that students from Class 6 to 12 will be introduced to values and principles of the Bhagwad Gita from the academic session 2022-’23.

“The school education will include Indian culture and knowledge system, for which in the first phase, values and principles of Bhagwad Gita will be incorporated in state government schools from Class 6 to 12 in such a manner that they are able to understand as well as generate interest for these,” the GR stated.

As per the rules drafted under the notification, the introduction of Bhagwat Gita will be made in the form of story telling and recitation. The GR also states that this would be evaluated.

“For instance, a few chapters will have what great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave or others spoke about the Bhagwad Gita. This would be a part of the main subjects and not optional. These will be introduced in such a manner that an interest is generated. In Gujarati subject exam, there might be a question on Gandhi’s interpretation of the Gita,” secretary education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

For Classes 9 to 12, the core of Bhagwad Gita like humanitarianism, equality, concept of karma yoga, concepts of selfless service as well as the management concepts and leadership lessons in Gita will be part of Gujarati subject textbooks.

School assembly will also have Bhagwad Gita in the form of story telling and recitation. Additionally, extracurricular activities such as debates, essay writing, plays, drawing and quiz competition on the shlokas will be introduced in government primary and secondary schools.

The content for these classes is being drafted. “For Class 6 to 8, the printed and audio visual content will be prepared by Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT), while for Classes 9-12, it will be prepared by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB),” states the GR.